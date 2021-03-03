Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

