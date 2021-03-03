Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNGPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.08 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.