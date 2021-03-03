Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Get Man Group plc (EMG.L) alerts:

EMG stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.15 ($2.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Man Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.15 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.