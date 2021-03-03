Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.15 ($2.12). 2,133,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.81. Man Group plc has a one year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 163.15 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

