Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNGPF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.08 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.