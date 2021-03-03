Man Group’s (MNGPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.