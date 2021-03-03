Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Up 5.1%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 219,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 155,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $8,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 530,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

