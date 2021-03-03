MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $16.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.95 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. MannKind posted sales of $16.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $76.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $80.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $89.01 million, with estimates ranging from $70.40 million to $118.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $934.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after purchasing an additional 319,869 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

