Manulife Financial’s (MFC) “NA” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.59.

MFC stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.10. 7,693,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.58 and a 52 week high of C$26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

