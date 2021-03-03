Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

