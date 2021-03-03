MAPS Market Capitalization Achieves $65.50 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. MAPS has a market capitalization of $65.50 million and $1.63 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.