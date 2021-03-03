Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after buying an additional 1,062,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after buying an additional 847,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.