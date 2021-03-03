Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

