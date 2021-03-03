Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
MRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.
NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
