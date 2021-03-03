MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Trading Down 12%

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) dropped 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $508.63 and last traded at $509.35. Approximately 533,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 283,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $578.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $543.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

