Marlin Price Up 13.4% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Marlin has a total market cap of $56.76 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.00482512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00079161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00085292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00477977 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,026,871 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

