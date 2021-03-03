Maro Price Up 28.9% This Week (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and approximately $56.77 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00782596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00034594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00046592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 929,345,821 coins and its circulating supply is 472,320,665 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

