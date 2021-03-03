Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Up 5.6%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 445,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 332,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,984,000 after acquiring an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 46.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.