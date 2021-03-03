Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $786.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $794.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $717.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of MRVL opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

