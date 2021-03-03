Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.23-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $793.31 million.

MRVL stock traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 1,659,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610,155. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.