Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology Group updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 16,507,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,785,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

