Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.32 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,507,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.