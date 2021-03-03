Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.32 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q1 2022
After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.31 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.65.
NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,507,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
