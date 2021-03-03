Masari Market Cap Hits $383,293.70 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Masari has a market capitalization of $383,293.70 and $232.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,473.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.41 or 0.03111335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.68 or 0.00371832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.19 or 0.01040514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.85 or 0.00437551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.14 or 0.00376713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00243479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00022109 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,187,845 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

