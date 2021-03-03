MASQ Market Capitalization Achieves $3.31 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $8,388.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00487142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00073757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00078388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00488839 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,989 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

