MasTec, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MasTec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $92.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

