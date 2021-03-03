MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.32

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.32 and last traded at $92.22, with a volume of 21974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Get MasTec alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.