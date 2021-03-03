Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0009

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $490,680.10 and $124,769.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.03 or 0.03134827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

