Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $513,786.53 and $111,562.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.31 or 0.03141936 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

