Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $361.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

