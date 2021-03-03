Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Shares of MA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.52. 42,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79. The company has a market capitalization of $361.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

