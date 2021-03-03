Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 2,135,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,362,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

