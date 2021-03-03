Matic Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $279.92 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the US dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.00782231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

MATIC is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

