Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 7.8%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,159,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,736,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 137,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

