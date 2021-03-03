Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 7.8%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,159,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,736,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.00.
About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
