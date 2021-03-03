Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Matson worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE:MATX opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

