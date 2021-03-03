Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.53. 1,259,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,597,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $23,131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,740,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

