Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

