MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,755. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MaxLinear by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.