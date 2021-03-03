MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Down 5.3%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.58. 1,081,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 840,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,817 shares of company stock worth $4,563,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

