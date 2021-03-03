M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Shares Gap Down to $146.50

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), but opened at GBX 142 ($1.86). M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at GBX 143.22 ($1.87), with a volume of 102,016 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £165.32 million and a P/E ratio of -144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.90.

In other M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87). Also, insider Moray MacLennan purchased 561,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

