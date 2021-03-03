McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.33

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 37137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised McAfee to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $31,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $4,462,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

