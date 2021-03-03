McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

