McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 5.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. 5,564,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,651,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
