McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 5.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. 5,564,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,651,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,098 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 622,118 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.