McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $195.68

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.68 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.52). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59), with a volume of 31,888 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.68. The firm has a market cap of £186.79 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88.

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

