McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in McKesson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,778 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.