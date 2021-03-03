Mdex Achieves Market Capitalization of $444.58 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Mdex has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $444.58 million and $487.02 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00011391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00483859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00073660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00489505 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.