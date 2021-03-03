Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Down 5.2%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.42 and last traded at $39.85. 1,331,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,746,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $728,546.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $493,422.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

