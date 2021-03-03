Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.00 and traded as high as C$7.30. Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 75,475 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$222.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.00.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

