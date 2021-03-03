Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Medical Imaging stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 216,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,076. Medical Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Medical Imaging
