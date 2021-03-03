Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medical Imaging stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 216,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,076. Medical Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Medical Imaging

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities.

