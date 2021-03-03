MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediWound alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,674. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.