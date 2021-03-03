Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $266.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.70 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $177.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

