Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

